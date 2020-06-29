All apartments in Gwinnett County
267 Grenier Terrace
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

267 Grenier Terrace

267 Grenier Ter · No Longer Available
Location

267 Grenier Ter, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with a Fenced-In Back Yard and Fresh Interior Paint through out! This home offers the Master Bedroom and Master Bath on the Main Level. The Kitchen is open to Family Room with a Breakfast Area and boasts beautiful cherry cabinets and Appliances including Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave & Gas Stove/Oven and Refrigerator. The Family Room offers a Gas Starter Fireplace. No need to bring lawn equipment...lawn care included! Ready to move-in. Call today....Won't last long. No Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 Grenier Terrace have any available units?
267 Grenier Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 267 Grenier Terrace have?
Some of 267 Grenier Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 Grenier Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
267 Grenier Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 Grenier Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 267 Grenier Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 267 Grenier Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 267 Grenier Terrace offers parking.
Does 267 Grenier Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 267 Grenier Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 Grenier Terrace have a pool?
No, 267 Grenier Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 267 Grenier Terrace have accessible units?
No, 267 Grenier Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 267 Grenier Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 Grenier Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 267 Grenier Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 267 Grenier Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
