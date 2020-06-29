267 Grenier Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with a Fenced-In Back Yard and Fresh Interior Paint through out! This home offers the Master Bedroom and Master Bath on the Main Level. The Kitchen is open to Family Room with a Breakfast Area and boasts beautiful cherry cabinets and Appliances including Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave & Gas Stove/Oven and Refrigerator. The Family Room offers a Gas Starter Fireplace. No need to bring lawn equipment...lawn care included! Ready to move-in. Call today....Won't last long. No Pets allowed.