Gorgeous single family home located in Duluth HS school district. Guest bedroom/hardwood floor on main level. Two story high family room providing tons of natural lights. over sized master on upstairs. Wooded area in backyard. 15-20 min to Atlanta DT/Buckhead/Midtown. Numerous shops and restaurants. 10 minutes to Perimeter Mall. NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest have any available units?
2659 Havasu Trace Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest have?
Some of 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2659 Havasu Trace Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.