2659 Havasu Trace Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous single family home located in Duluth HS school district. Guest bedroom/hardwood floor on main level. Two story high family room providing tons of natural lights. over sized master on upstairs. Wooded area in backyard. 15-20 min to Atlanta DT/Buckhead/Midtown. Numerous shops and restaurants. 10 minutes to Perimeter Mall. NO PETS

