Gwinnett County, GA
2659 Havasu Trace Northwest
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 PM

2659 Havasu Trace Northwest

2659 Havasu Trce · No Longer Available
Location

2659 Havasu Trce, Gwinnett County, GA 30071

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous single family home located in Duluth HS school district. Guest bedroom/hardwood floor on main level. Two story high family room providing tons of natural lights. over sized master on upstairs. Wooded area in backyard. 15-20 min to Atlanta DT/Buckhead/Midtown. Numerous shops and restaurants. 10 minutes to Perimeter Mall. NO PETS
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest have any available units?
2659 Havasu Trace Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest have?
Some of 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2659 Havasu Trace Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest offers parking.
Does 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest have a pool?
No, 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2659 Havasu Trace Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
