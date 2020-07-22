2640 HEATHROW Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming Renovated two-story Townhome Convenient to Interstate 85, Sugarloaf Parkway, and Highway 316. Close to Sugarloaf Mills Mall, dining, and entertainment. Two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Cozy family room with fireplace and bath downstairs. Flexible room that can be used as a dining room or office. Granite counter top kitchen and bar. Upstairs laundry room. Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with separate tub and shower. Guest bedroom also has an ensuite bathroom. Private patio. P'tree Ridge HS cluster. Two assigned parking spaces and storage and Private Backyard.