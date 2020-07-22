All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:34 PM

2640 HEATHROW Drive

2640 Heathrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2640 Heathrow Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming Renovated two-story Townhome Convenient to Interstate 85, Sugarloaf Parkway, and Highway 316. Close to Sugarloaf Mills Mall, dining, and entertainment. Two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Cozy family room with fireplace and bath downstairs. Flexible room that can be used as a dining room or office. Granite counter top kitchen and bar. Upstairs laundry room. Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with separate tub and shower. Guest bedroom also has an ensuite bathroom. Private patio. P'tree Ridge HS cluster. Two assigned parking spaces and storage and Private Backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 HEATHROW Drive have any available units?
2640 HEATHROW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2640 HEATHROW Drive have?
Some of 2640 HEATHROW Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 HEATHROW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2640 HEATHROW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 HEATHROW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2640 HEATHROW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2640 HEATHROW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2640 HEATHROW Drive offers parking.
Does 2640 HEATHROW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2640 HEATHROW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 HEATHROW Drive have a pool?
No, 2640 HEATHROW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2640 HEATHROW Drive have accessible units?
No, 2640 HEATHROW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 HEATHROW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 HEATHROW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2640 HEATHROW Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2640 HEATHROW Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
