2562 Pepper Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rare UPSCALE TWNHME COMMUNITY, 4 sided brick townhome with 2 car garage. All hardwood floors throughout main.3 bed plus another room for 4th bed or home office use. 2 1/2 baths, Sep Dining, breakfast area and bar, Open kitchen with Granite & stained cabinets. All living space has private view to large level backyard. Master suite and bath is large and luxurious with private balcony, laundry upstairs. Easy access to Gwinnett schools, Marta, mall, restaurants, shops, 85,985,316 & 285. Won't last!