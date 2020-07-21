All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

2562 Pepper Court

2562 Pepper Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2562 Pepper Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare UPSCALE TWNHME COMMUNITY, 4 sided brick townhome with 2 car garage. All hardwood floors throughout main.3 bed plus another room for 4th bed or home office use. 2 1/2 baths, Sep Dining, breakfast area and bar, Open kitchen with Granite & stained cabinets. All living space has private view to large level backyard. Master suite and bath is large and luxurious with private balcony, laundry upstairs. Easy access to Gwinnett schools, Marta, mall, restaurants, shops, 85,985,316 & 285. Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2562 Pepper Court have any available units?
2562 Pepper Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2562 Pepper Court have?
Some of 2562 Pepper Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2562 Pepper Court currently offering any rent specials?
2562 Pepper Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2562 Pepper Court pet-friendly?
No, 2562 Pepper Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2562 Pepper Court offer parking?
Yes, 2562 Pepper Court offers parking.
Does 2562 Pepper Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2562 Pepper Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2562 Pepper Court have a pool?
No, 2562 Pepper Court does not have a pool.
Does 2562 Pepper Court have accessible units?
No, 2562 Pepper Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2562 Pepper Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2562 Pepper Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2562 Pepper Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2562 Pepper Court does not have units with air conditioning.
