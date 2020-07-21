2553 Pierce Brennen Court

Amenities
Beautiful well maintained 2 story townhome with 3BR/2.5BA in swim/tennis community. Hardwood floors throughout the main and hallway, loft upstairs. Large kitchen features stained cabinets, Island, Refrigerator, electric stove/oven, built-in microwave, walk-in pantry and view to fireside family room. Spacious master suite offers large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and tiled floors. Two secondary bedrooms, Laundry closet and huge loft upstairs. Minutes to Mall of Georgia, Restaurants, Shops, Theater, I-85/985. GREAT LOCATION & many more....!!!