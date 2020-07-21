2553 Pierce Brennen Court

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool media room tennis court

Beautiful well maintained 2 story townhome with 3BR/2.5BA in swim/tennis community. Hardwood floors throughout the main and hallway, loft upstairs. Large kitchen features stained cabinets, Island, Refrigerator, electric stove/oven, built-in microwave, walk-in pantry and view to fireside family room. Spacious master suite offers large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and tiled floors. Two secondary bedrooms, Laundry closet and huge loft upstairs. Minutes to Mall of Georgia, Restaurants, Shops, Theater, I-85/985. GREAT LOCATION & many more....!!!