Gwinnett County, GA
2553 Pierce Brennen Court
Last updated October 6 2019 at 11:16 PM

2553 Pierce Brennen Court

2553 Pierce Brennen Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2553 Pierce Brennen Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful well maintained 2 story townhome with 3BR/2.5BA in swim/tennis community. Hardwood floors throughout the main and hallway, loft upstairs. Large kitchen features stained cabinets, Island, Refrigerator, electric stove/oven, built-in microwave, walk-in pantry and view to fireside family room. Spacious master suite offers large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and tiled floors. Two secondary bedrooms, Laundry closet and huge loft upstairs. Minutes to Mall of Georgia, Restaurants, Shops, Theater, I-85/985. GREAT LOCATION & many more....!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2553 Pierce Brennen Court have any available units?
2553 Pierce Brennen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2553 Pierce Brennen Court have?
Some of 2553 Pierce Brennen Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2553 Pierce Brennen Court currently offering any rent specials?
2553 Pierce Brennen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2553 Pierce Brennen Court pet-friendly?
No, 2553 Pierce Brennen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2553 Pierce Brennen Court offer parking?
Yes, 2553 Pierce Brennen Court offers parking.
Does 2553 Pierce Brennen Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2553 Pierce Brennen Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2553 Pierce Brennen Court have a pool?
Yes, 2553 Pierce Brennen Court has a pool.
Does 2553 Pierce Brennen Court have accessible units?
No, 2553 Pierce Brennen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2553 Pierce Brennen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2553 Pierce Brennen Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2553 Pierce Brennen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2553 Pierce Brennen Court does not have units with air conditioning.
