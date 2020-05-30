All apartments in Gwinnett County

Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

2538 Morgan Haven Ln

2538 Morgan Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2538 Morgan Chase Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful Townhome Close to The Mall of Georgia - Beautiful All Electric Townhome Not Far From The Mall of Georgia. Granite Counters, Huge Island, Large Master Suite, Hardwood Floors, 2 Car Garage with Remotes. Fireplace in Living Room. Blinds Included For All Windows. Open Space On Upper Level Is Perfect For Office. Exclusive use of the Side Yard. Sorry, No Pets. Schools: Freemans Mill ES, Twin Rivers MS, Mountain View HS.
We NEVER Advertise on Craigs List.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1926064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2538 Morgan Haven Ln have any available units?
2538 Morgan Haven Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2538 Morgan Haven Ln have?
Some of 2538 Morgan Haven Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2538 Morgan Haven Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2538 Morgan Haven Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2538 Morgan Haven Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2538 Morgan Haven Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2538 Morgan Haven Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2538 Morgan Haven Ln offers parking.
Does 2538 Morgan Haven Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2538 Morgan Haven Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2538 Morgan Haven Ln have a pool?
No, 2538 Morgan Haven Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2538 Morgan Haven Ln have accessible units?
No, 2538 Morgan Haven Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2538 Morgan Haven Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2538 Morgan Haven Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2538 Morgan Haven Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2538 Morgan Haven Ln has units with air conditioning.
