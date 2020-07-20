All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated June 12 2019 at 3:55 PM

2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast

2534 Winslow Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2534 Winslow Ridge Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
microwave
internet access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
DO NOT MISS IT! Gorgeous home located just minutes from Mall of GA. One year old carpet. Kitchen opens to family room. Sliding glass doors in back allows tons of natural light. Open floor plan on main. Easy access to 85&985 hwy, Excellent school district. Surrounded by shops and restaurants. Home is available on 6/7/2019. NO PETS
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast have any available units?
2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast have?
Some of 2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast offers parking.
Does 2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
