2534 Winslow Ridge Drive Northeast

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

DO NOT MISS IT! Gorgeous home located just minutes from Mall of GA. One year old carpet. Kitchen opens to family room. Sliding glass doors in back allows tons of natural light. Open floor plan on main. Easy access to 85&985 hwy, Excellent school district. Surrounded by shops and restaurants. Home is available on 6/7/2019. NO PETS

