Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful END-UNIT townhouse. Hardwoods in foyer area, Granite Counter tops, SS appliances, huge island in Kitchen area. Upstairs has bonus/loft area; HUGE master w/ separate tub and shower. Technically 3 bedrooms but with a study that could be used as another bedroom. Blinds already installed on all windows. Spacious townhouse. Beautifully built and available now.