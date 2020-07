Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nearly NEW Parkwood plan is open with 9 foot ceilings on both levels. Immaculate! 4 BR/2.5 BA with a kitchen, breakfast area open to family room with fireplace, Kitchen has 42" cabinets, island and Quartz Counters. Formal dining room. Hardwood floors first floor and stairs, master suite and laundry room on 2nd floor. This is a conservation neighborhood with wooded common areas - fenced backyard has beautiful view of private wooded area.