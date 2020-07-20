2462 Norwood Park Crossing

Amenities
Can't beat the great location! Minutes to I-85, 285 & 141. Practically a brand new townhouse less than two years old in a quiet desirable swim neighborhood! Minutes to Marta, Brookhaven & shopping. Open floor plan. Updated kitchen overlooks the family room with granite oversized bar, new stainless appliances &
trendy tile backsplash. Upstairs has a master bedroom that features a cathedral ceiling with a fan, large two walk-in closets, bathroom with his/her vanity, and garden tub. End unit w more privacy. Ready to move in on Jan 1st. Free Water & Trash bill!