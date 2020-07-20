All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated February 29 2020 at 11:26 PM

2462 Norwood Park Crossing

2462 Norwood Park Xing · No Longer Available
Location

2462 Norwood Park Xing, Gwinnett County, GA 30340

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Can't beat the great location! Minutes to I-85, 285 & 141. Practically a brand new townhouse less than two years old in a quiet desirable swim neighborhood! Minutes to Marta, Brookhaven & shopping. Open floor plan. Updated kitchen overlooks the family room with granite oversized bar, new stainless appliances &
trendy tile backsplash. Upstairs has a master bedroom that features a cathedral ceiling with a fan, large two walk-in closets, bathroom with his/her vanity, and garden tub. End unit w more privacy. Ready to move in on Jan 1st. Free Water & Trash bill!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2462 Norwood Park Crossing have any available units?
2462 Norwood Park Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2462 Norwood Park Crossing have?
Some of 2462 Norwood Park Crossing's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2462 Norwood Park Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
2462 Norwood Park Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2462 Norwood Park Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 2462 Norwood Park Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2462 Norwood Park Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 2462 Norwood Park Crossing offers parking.
Does 2462 Norwood Park Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2462 Norwood Park Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2462 Norwood Park Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 2462 Norwood Park Crossing has a pool.
Does 2462 Norwood Park Crossing have accessible units?
No, 2462 Norwood Park Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 2462 Norwood Park Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2462 Norwood Park Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 2462 Norwood Park Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 2462 Norwood Park Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
