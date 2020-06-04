2436 Wedgewood Park Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Program your kids for success with top-rated Gwinnett County schools! Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in a desirable neighborhood, give your family the space and privacy they deserve. Excellently maintained, the home itself features brand new paint throughout the entire home, providing you with a fresh neutral canvas that just needs your personal touch! The spacious living room boasts fireplace and vaulted ceiling, making it great for entertaining friends and visiting with family. Relax outdoors on the covered walkout patio with beautiful view of the large backyard space, perfect for hosting barbeques and lounging outside with a good book. Community pool and tennis amenities are optional for an additional fee. Preference will be given to multi-year leases. See this amazing home today before it's gone!