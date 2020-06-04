All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 21 2019 at 12:05 PM

2436 Wedgewood Park Pl

2436 Wedgewood Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

2436 Wedgewood Park Place, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Program your kids for success with top-rated Gwinnett County schools! Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in a desirable neighborhood, give your family the space and privacy they deserve. Excellently maintained, the home itself features brand new paint throughout the entire home, providing you with a fresh neutral canvas that just needs your personal touch! The spacious living room boasts fireplace and vaulted ceiling, making it great for entertaining friends and visiting with family. Relax outdoors on the covered walkout patio with beautiful view of the large backyard space, perfect for hosting barbeques and lounging outside with a good book. Community pool and tennis amenities are optional for an additional fee. Preference will be given to multi-year leases. See this amazing home today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 Wedgewood Park Pl have any available units?
2436 Wedgewood Park Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2436 Wedgewood Park Pl have?
Some of 2436 Wedgewood Park Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 Wedgewood Park Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2436 Wedgewood Park Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 Wedgewood Park Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2436 Wedgewood Park Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2436 Wedgewood Park Pl offer parking?
No, 2436 Wedgewood Park Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2436 Wedgewood Park Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2436 Wedgewood Park Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 Wedgewood Park Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2436 Wedgewood Park Pl has a pool.
Does 2436 Wedgewood Park Pl have accessible units?
No, 2436 Wedgewood Park Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 Wedgewood Park Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2436 Wedgewood Park Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2436 Wedgewood Park Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2436 Wedgewood Park Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
