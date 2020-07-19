All apartments in Gwinnett County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

2420 Clockface Court

2420 Clock Face Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Clock Face Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome with garage!!! - Available now 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Master bedroom is in main floor, closet her/him very spacious, double vanity. In addition, it has a Bonus room, and all bedrooms are very spacious. Two car garage. Ample loft area! Swimming pool & Clubhouse community available! Washer and dryer on site, but tenant is responsible for any issues with them.

To view property please visit www.rently.com and register.

Schools:
Elementary School: Rock Springs
Middle School:Creekland
High School: Collin Hill

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2207069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

