2420 Clockface Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking pool garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome with garage!!! - Available now 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Master bedroom is in main floor, closet her/him very spacious, double vanity. In addition, it has a Bonus room, and all bedrooms are very spacious. Two car garage. Ample loft area! Swimming pool & Clubhouse community available! Washer and dryer on site, but tenant is responsible for any issues with them.



To view property please visit www.rently.com and register.



Schools:

Elementary School: Rock Springs

Middle School:Creekland

High School: Collin Hill



No Pets Allowed



