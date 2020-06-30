All apartments in Gwinnett County
2405 Sardis Chase Ct
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:29 PM

2405 Sardis Chase Ct

2405 Sardis Chase Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2405 Sardis Chase Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
End Unit w/LOTS of extra windows! 9' smooth ceilings on the main. Great room w/gas fireplace & built-in bookcase. Built-in office area. Bayed DR overlooks granite island kitchen w/expresso 42" cabinets and gas cooking. Upstairs features HUGE loft/rec area. Upstairs laundry. Spacious master w/garden bath. Lease includes Refrigerator. Lease also includes HOA which covers Landscaping, Water, Trash, Swim & Tennis. NO PETS. Some furniture is for sale, ask agent for details. Some furniture is for sale, ask agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Sardis Chase Ct have any available units?
2405 Sardis Chase Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2405 Sardis Chase Ct have?
Some of 2405 Sardis Chase Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Sardis Chase Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Sardis Chase Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Sardis Chase Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Sardis Chase Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2405 Sardis Chase Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Sardis Chase Ct offers parking.
Does 2405 Sardis Chase Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Sardis Chase Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Sardis Chase Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2405 Sardis Chase Ct has a pool.
Does 2405 Sardis Chase Ct have accessible units?
No, 2405 Sardis Chase Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Sardis Chase Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Sardis Chase Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Sardis Chase Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Sardis Chase Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
