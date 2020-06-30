2405 Sardis Chase Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

End Unit w/LOTS of extra windows! 9' smooth ceilings on the main. Great room w/gas fireplace & built-in bookcase. Built-in office area. Bayed DR overlooks granite island kitchen w/expresso 42" cabinets and gas cooking. Upstairs features HUGE loft/rec area. Upstairs laundry. Spacious master w/garden bath. Lease includes Refrigerator. Lease also includes HOA which covers Landscaping, Water, Trash, Swim & Tennis. NO PETS. Some furniture is for sale, ask agent for details. Some furniture is for sale, ask agent for details.