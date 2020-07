2394 Elkhorn Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOME, LOCATED CLOSE TO EXISTS 103 AND 104 OF I85. RIGHT IN FRONT OF UNIT IS A KROGER STORE OPEN 24 HOURS AND WALMART IS ABOUT 3 MINUTES DRIVING. THERE IS PLENTY OF RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT AND SHOPPING MALLS WITHING 3 MILES RADIOUS. THE HOUSE ITSELF IS VERY COZY WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE MAIN AREAS AND CARPETED IN THE BEDROOMS OF THE SECOND FLOOR. IT HAS MARBLE ON KITCHEN AND MASTER BATHROOM. BRAND NEW APPLIANCES AS STOVE, MICROWAVE AND DISWASHER. 2 CARS GARAGE.