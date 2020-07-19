2386 Strand Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this spacious, well-maintained end-unit townhome situated in a gated subdivision and conveniently accessible to nearby shops of Sugarloaf Mills and the Mall of Georgia, plus minutes from I-85 transportation routes. Features include hardwoods on the main with a cozy fireplace, open living concept, ceiling fan, and a full-function kitchen. Upstairs master bedroom features carpeting, a large walk-in closet, and an amazing master bath area. Parking for 2 cars in the large garage with recently finished floors.