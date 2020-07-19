2386 Strand Avenue

Amenities
You will love this spacious, well-maintained end-unit townhome situated in a gated subdivision and conveniently accessible to nearby shops of Sugarloaf Mills and the Mall of Georgia, plus minutes from I-85 transportation routes. Features include hardwoods on the main with a cozy fireplace, open living concept, ceiling fan, and a full-function kitchen. Upstairs master bedroom features carpeting, a large walk-in closet, and an amazing master bath area. Parking for 2 cars in the large garage with recently finished floors.