Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2386 Strand Avenue

2386 Strand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2386 Strand Avenue, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this spacious, well-maintained end-unit townhome situated in a gated subdivision and conveniently accessible to nearby shops of Sugarloaf Mills and the Mall of Georgia, plus minutes from I-85 transportation routes. Features include hardwoods on the main with a cozy fireplace, open living concept, ceiling fan, and a full-function kitchen. Upstairs master bedroom features carpeting, a large walk-in closet, and an amazing master bath area. Parking for 2 cars in the large garage with recently finished floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2386 Strand Avenue have any available units?
2386 Strand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2386 Strand Avenue have?
Some of 2386 Strand Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2386 Strand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2386 Strand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2386 Strand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2386 Strand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2386 Strand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2386 Strand Avenue offers parking.
Does 2386 Strand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2386 Strand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2386 Strand Avenue have a pool?
No, 2386 Strand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2386 Strand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2386 Strand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2386 Strand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2386 Strand Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2386 Strand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2386 Strand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
