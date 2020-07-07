2370 Landrum Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Ready to move in, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, ranch floor plan. Large family room with fireplace. Formal dining room. Breakfast nook. New stainless-steel kitchen sink and faucet. Spacious laundry room. Brand new carpet. Large owner's suite with vaulted ceiling. Owner's suite bathroom with double vanity and separate tub/shower. Private and fenced in backyard. Conveniently located close to Mall of GA, restaurants, Coolray Field, Interstate Highway 85 and State Highway 316. Come see it today and make it YOUR HOME!