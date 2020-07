Amenities

Newly painted, great location right in Little Suwanee Pointe! Walking distance to Gwinnett Braves / Coolray Field. Near I85 & Mall of GA. You'll love this 3 bedromm townhome with open floorplan featuring master on main level and 2br and a big loft upstairs. Kitchen has ample cabinet & counter space and is open to the Dining & Great Room. Fireplace is located at center of rear wall in great room creating a nice cozy atmosphere on the main floor. Car garage.