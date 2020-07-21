All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2335 Mitchell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2335 Mitchell Road
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:08 AM

2335 Mitchell Road

2335 Mitchell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2335 Mitchell Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2-Story Charming Cottage on 2+ acres with Master on main. Master bath has separate shower, free standing tub, HIS and Her Separate vanity. Master is access to the four season sunroom and partially covered deck with Egg gas Grill to entertain family and friends. Cathedral ceiling on family room view from Chef's Kitchen with High End Appliances, customer cabinetry and beautiful granite countertop. Spacious workshop separate from the main house that has central HVAC, central vacuum and bathroom. Attic space complete w/lighting and shelving in trusses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 Mitchell Road have any available units?
2335 Mitchell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2335 Mitchell Road have?
Some of 2335 Mitchell Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 Mitchell Road currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Mitchell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Mitchell Road pet-friendly?
No, 2335 Mitchell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2335 Mitchell Road offer parking?
Yes, 2335 Mitchell Road offers parking.
Does 2335 Mitchell Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2335 Mitchell Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Mitchell Road have a pool?
No, 2335 Mitchell Road does not have a pool.
Does 2335 Mitchell Road have accessible units?
No, 2335 Mitchell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Mitchell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2335 Mitchell Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2335 Mitchell Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2335 Mitchell Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College