2335 Mitchell Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

2-Story Charming Cottage on 2+ acres with Master on main. Master bath has separate shower, free standing tub, HIS and Her Separate vanity. Master is access to the four season sunroom and partially covered deck with Egg gas Grill to entertain family and friends. Cathedral ceiling on family room view from Chef's Kitchen with High End Appliances, customer cabinetry and beautiful granite countertop. Spacious workshop separate from the main house that has central HVAC, central vacuum and bathroom. Attic space complete w/lighting and shelving in trusses.