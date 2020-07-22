All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:44 PM

2327 Bellefonte Ave

2327 Bellefonte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2327 Bellefonte Avenue, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0836b2c041 ----
A beautiful three level townhouse. The kitchen features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, cherry cabinets & stainless steel appliances.The kitchen flows into the family room with a fireplace and built in shelves. There are 2 private balconies. There is one bedroom on the ground floor and 3 bedrooms on the top floor.This home is not pet friendly. Good Credit a must. Gated community w/swim & tennis. Schools - Jackson Elementary, Northbrook Middle School & Peachtree Ridge High School.

Community Pool
Disposal
Security Alarm
Separate Oven
Stove
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 Bellefonte Ave have any available units?
2327 Bellefonte Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2327 Bellefonte Ave have?
Some of 2327 Bellefonte Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 Bellefonte Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Bellefonte Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Bellefonte Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2327 Bellefonte Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2327 Bellefonte Ave offer parking?
No, 2327 Bellefonte Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2327 Bellefonte Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 Bellefonte Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Bellefonte Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2327 Bellefonte Ave has a pool.
Does 2327 Bellefonte Ave have accessible units?
No, 2327 Bellefonte Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Bellefonte Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 Bellefonte Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2327 Bellefonte Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2327 Bellefonte Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
