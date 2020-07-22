2327 Bellefonte Ave

Amenities
A beautiful three level townhouse. The kitchen features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, cherry cabinets & stainless steel appliances.The kitchen flows into the family room with a fireplace and built in shelves. There are 2 private balconies. There is one bedroom on the ground floor and 3 bedrooms on the top floor.This home is not pet friendly. Good Credit a must. Gated community w/swim & tennis. Schools - Jackson Elementary, Northbrook Middle School & Peachtree Ridge High School.
Community Pool
Disposal
Security Alarm
Separate Oven
Stove
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups