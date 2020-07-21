Rent Calculator
Last updated July 20 2019 at 4:06 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2285 Sugarloaf Parkway
2285 Sugarloaf Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2285 Sugarloaf Parkway, Gwinnett County, GA 30045
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***only Email. Do not call phone number***
Visit Rently.com to schedule automated viewing
Section 8 accepted. Email all paperwork and copy of ID to qualify.
Accessible to the highway and very convenient and spacious home. Won’t last long.
Application fee: $35 at www.PayPal.me/scoperental
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2285 Sugarloaf Parkway have any available units?
2285 Sugarloaf Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 2285 Sugarloaf Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2285 Sugarloaf Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2285 Sugarloaf Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2285 Sugarloaf Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 2285 Sugarloaf Parkway offer parking?
No, 2285 Sugarloaf Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 2285 Sugarloaf Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2285 Sugarloaf Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2285 Sugarloaf Parkway have a pool?
No, 2285 Sugarloaf Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2285 Sugarloaf Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2285 Sugarloaf Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2285 Sugarloaf Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2285 Sugarloaf Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2285 Sugarloaf Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2285 Sugarloaf Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
