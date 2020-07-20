All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2281 Line Drive

2281 Line Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2281 Line Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4-bedroom 2.5 bathroom home on a corner lot. Features separate dining room with Judge's paneling & coffered ceiling. Kitchen has granite countertops, island, SS appliances, custom cabinets, spacious pantry, hardwood floors, and Butler's pantry/desk. Mudroom at garage interior entrance. Master suite has 2 walk-in closets & well-appointed, private bathroom. Large secondary bedrooms. Second-floor laundry room w/ utility sink. Private backyard w/ fence.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2281 Line Drive have any available units?
2281 Line Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2281 Line Drive have?
Some of 2281 Line Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2281 Line Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2281 Line Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2281 Line Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2281 Line Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2281 Line Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2281 Line Drive offers parking.
Does 2281 Line Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2281 Line Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2281 Line Drive have a pool?
No, 2281 Line Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2281 Line Drive have accessible units?
No, 2281 Line Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2281 Line Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2281 Line Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2281 Line Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2281 Line Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
