2281 Line Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4-bedroom 2.5 bathroom home on a corner lot. Features separate dining room with Judge's paneling & coffered ceiling. Kitchen has granite countertops, island, SS appliances, custom cabinets, spacious pantry, hardwood floors, and Butler's pantry/desk. Mudroom at garage interior entrance. Master suite has 2 walk-in closets & well-appointed, private bathroom. Large secondary bedrooms. Second-floor laundry room w/ utility sink. Private backyard w/ fence.



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.