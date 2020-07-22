All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2200 Sugarbirch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2200 Sugarbirch Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

2200 Sugarbirch Drive

2200 Sugarbirch Tr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2200 Sugarbirch Tr, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome home to this wonderful home in the Discovery School district. Gorgeous landscaping in a Cul-de-sac. Brick home with a master on the main trey ceilings. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances that are like new. Schedule an appointment soon to see this great home in a highly desired swim and tennis community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Sugarbirch Drive have any available units?
2200 Sugarbirch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2200 Sugarbirch Drive have?
Some of 2200 Sugarbirch Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Sugarbirch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Sugarbirch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Sugarbirch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Sugarbirch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2200 Sugarbirch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Sugarbirch Drive offers parking.
Does 2200 Sugarbirch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Sugarbirch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Sugarbirch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2200 Sugarbirch Drive has a pool.
Does 2200 Sugarbirch Drive have accessible units?
No, 2200 Sugarbirch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Sugarbirch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 Sugarbirch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 Sugarbirch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 Sugarbirch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College