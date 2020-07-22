Welcome home to this wonderful home in the Discovery School district. Gorgeous landscaping in a Cul-de-sac. Brick home with a master on the main trey ceilings. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances that are like new. Schedule an appointment soon to see this great home in a highly desired swim and tennis community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2200 Sugarbirch Drive have any available units?
2200 Sugarbirch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2200 Sugarbirch Drive have?
Some of 2200 Sugarbirch Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Sugarbirch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Sugarbirch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.