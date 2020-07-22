All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

2188 Bender Trl

2188 Bender Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2188 Bender Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful spacious home in a small neighborhood with HOA in saught after Mill Creek School District. This 5bdrm 3ba house is very large and spacious all of the bedrooms are very large. Has a media area or loft area at top of stairs. Vey nice formal living and formal dining room. Kitchen has stainless applainces. Take about 24 hours to be approved. Only pay app fee if approved. Apply today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2188 Bender Trl have any available units?
2188 Bender Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2188 Bender Trl have?
Some of 2188 Bender Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2188 Bender Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2188 Bender Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2188 Bender Trl pet-friendly?
No, 2188 Bender Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2188 Bender Trl offer parking?
No, 2188 Bender Trl does not offer parking.
Does 2188 Bender Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2188 Bender Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2188 Bender Trl have a pool?
No, 2188 Bender Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2188 Bender Trl have accessible units?
No, 2188 Bender Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2188 Bender Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2188 Bender Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2188 Bender Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2188 Bender Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
