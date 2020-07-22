Beautiful spacious home in a small neighborhood with HOA in saught after Mill Creek School District. This 5bdrm 3ba house is very large and spacious all of the bedrooms are very large. Has a media area or loft area at top of stairs. Vey nice formal living and formal dining room. Kitchen has stainless applainces. Take about 24 hours to be approved. Only pay app fee if approved. Apply today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2188 Bender Trl have any available units?
2188 Bender Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2188 Bender Trl have?
Some of 2188 Bender Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2188 Bender Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2188 Bender Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.