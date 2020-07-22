2188 Bender Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

Beautiful spacious home in a small neighborhood with HOA in saught after Mill Creek School District. This 5bdrm 3ba house is very large and spacious all of the bedrooms are very large. Has a media area or loft area at top of stairs. Vey nice formal living and formal dining room. Kitchen has stainless applainces. Take about 24 hours to be approved. Only pay app fee if approved. Apply today!!