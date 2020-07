Amenities

Beautiful end unit townhome within walking distance from Mall of Georgia and shopping centers. All black appliances including fridge. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with one car garage. Large master bedroom with sitting room. It is very conveniently located. It is minutes to I-85 and I-985. It is in a sought out Mill Creek HS district. There are walking pads in subdivision. Community pool is included with grilling area, tables, cabanas, extra parking spaces, etc...