2161 Spring Sound Lane

For more information, contact Huiru 'Ruby' Zhuang at (678) 521-1250. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6691130 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 5 bedroom/4 bath home with media room & upgrades galore! GUest suite with full bath on main. Formal LR/study with french doors. coffered ceilings in both dining and great room. Great room features stunning floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and walk-in pantry. Over sized master suite and bath. spacious secondary bedrooms, Porcelain wood look tile on main. Brick, stone and shake exterior. Fenced backyard. Minutes from top rated schools, Mall of GA and I-85.