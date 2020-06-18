All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2161 Spring Sound Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2161 Spring Sound Lane
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

2161 Spring Sound Lane

2161 Spring Sound Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2161 Spring Sound Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
guest suite
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
For more information, contact Huiru 'Ruby' Zhuang at (678) 521-1250. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6691130 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 5 bedroom/4 bath home with media room & upgrades galore! GUest suite with full bath on main. Formal LR/study with french doors. coffered ceilings in both dining and great room. Great room features stunning floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and walk-in pantry. Over sized master suite and bath. spacious secondary bedrooms, Porcelain wood look tile on main. Brick, stone and shake exterior. Fenced backyard. Minutes from top rated schools, Mall of GA and I-85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2161 Spring Sound Lane have any available units?
2161 Spring Sound Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2161 Spring Sound Lane have?
Some of 2161 Spring Sound Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 Spring Sound Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2161 Spring Sound Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 Spring Sound Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2161 Spring Sound Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2161 Spring Sound Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2161 Spring Sound Lane offers parking.
Does 2161 Spring Sound Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2161 Spring Sound Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 Spring Sound Lane have a pool?
No, 2161 Spring Sound Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2161 Spring Sound Lane have accessible units?
No, 2161 Spring Sound Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 Spring Sound Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2161 Spring Sound Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2161 Spring Sound Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2161 Spring Sound Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College