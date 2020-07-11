All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2160 Mina Lane Drive

2160 Mina Lane Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2160 Mina Lane Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a charming 4BR/2.5BA home located in the Little Mill Estates. OPEN floor plan! NEW flooring on main level. FRESHLY painted! SPACIOUS kitchen with breakfast area and view to family room with fireplace. Large master with two closets. Master bath with his/hers sinks and separate shower/tub. Great schools and a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 Mina Lane Drive have any available units?
2160 Mina Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2160 Mina Lane Drive have?
Some of 2160 Mina Lane Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 Mina Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Mina Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 Mina Lane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2160 Mina Lane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2160 Mina Lane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2160 Mina Lane Drive offers parking.
Does 2160 Mina Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 Mina Lane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 Mina Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 2160 Mina Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2160 Mina Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 2160 Mina Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 Mina Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2160 Mina Lane Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2160 Mina Lane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2160 Mina Lane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
