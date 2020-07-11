This is a charming 4BR/2.5BA home located in the Little Mill Estates. OPEN floor plan! NEW flooring on main level. FRESHLY painted! SPACIOUS kitchen with breakfast area and view to family room with fireplace. Large master with two closets. Master bath with his/hers sinks and separate shower/tub. Great schools and a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2160 Mina Lane Drive have any available units?
2160 Mina Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2160 Mina Lane Drive have?
Some of 2160 Mina Lane Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 Mina Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Mina Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.