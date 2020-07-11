2160 Mina Lane Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is a charming 4BR/2.5BA home located in the Little Mill Estates. OPEN floor plan! NEW flooring on main level. FRESHLY painted! SPACIOUS kitchen with breakfast area and view to family room with fireplace. Large master with two closets. Master bath with his/hers sinks and separate shower/tub. Great schools and a must see!