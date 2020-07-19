All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2121 Shadow Ct

2121 Shadow Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Shadow Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30071

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large renovated Single Family in Norcross. Ready for your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Shadow Ct have any available units?
2121 Shadow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2121 Shadow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Shadow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Shadow Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Shadow Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2121 Shadow Ct offer parking?
No, 2121 Shadow Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2121 Shadow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Shadow Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Shadow Ct have a pool?
No, 2121 Shadow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Shadow Ct have accessible units?
No, 2121 Shadow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Shadow Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Shadow Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 Shadow Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 Shadow Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
