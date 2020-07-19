Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2121 Shadow Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2121 Shadow Ct
2121 Shadow Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2121 Shadow Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30071
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large renovated Single Family in Norcross. Ready for your family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2121 Shadow Ct have any available units?
2121 Shadow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 2121 Shadow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Shadow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Shadow Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Shadow Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2121 Shadow Ct offer parking?
No, 2121 Shadow Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2121 Shadow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Shadow Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Shadow Ct have a pool?
No, 2121 Shadow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Shadow Ct have accessible units?
No, 2121 Shadow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Shadow Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Shadow Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 Shadow Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 Shadow Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
