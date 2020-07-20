All apartments in Gwinnett County
212 Hardy Ives Lane
212 Hardy Ives Lane

212 Hardy Ives Ln · No Longer Available
Location

212 Hardy Ives Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This year 2016 built very large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in a quiet beautiful neighborhood. It features an open concept floor plan with a nice size kitchen that opens to a large family room. This home also has a separate dining room. Upstairs you'll find a spacious master suite with sitting room, large walk in closet and a deluxe owners bath with dual vanities, separate tub and shower. The secondary bedrooms are spacious as well with walk in closets. Community amenities feature a pool, clubhouse, playground and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Hardy Ives Lane have any available units?
212 Hardy Ives Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 212 Hardy Ives Lane have?
Some of 212 Hardy Ives Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Hardy Ives Lane currently offering any rent specials?
212 Hardy Ives Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Hardy Ives Lane pet-friendly?
No, 212 Hardy Ives Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 212 Hardy Ives Lane offer parking?
Yes, 212 Hardy Ives Lane offers parking.
Does 212 Hardy Ives Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Hardy Ives Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Hardy Ives Lane have a pool?
Yes, 212 Hardy Ives Lane has a pool.
Does 212 Hardy Ives Lane have accessible units?
No, 212 Hardy Ives Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Hardy Ives Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Hardy Ives Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Hardy Ives Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Hardy Ives Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
