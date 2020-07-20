212 Hardy Ives Lane

Amenities
This year 2016 built very large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in a quiet beautiful neighborhood. It features an open concept floor plan with a nice size kitchen that opens to a large family room. This home also has a separate dining room. Upstairs you'll find a spacious master suite with sitting room, large walk in closet and a deluxe owners bath with dual vanities, separate tub and shower. The secondary bedrooms are spacious as well with walk in closets. Community amenities feature a pool, clubhouse, playground and tennis courts.