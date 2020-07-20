2070 Atkinson Park Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet friendly very well maintained home - Property Id: 110527
Hurry now and make this your new home with pet friendly and enjoy the freedom of a free lifestyle that has everything you could want. This is your perfect starter home. Walk into an open floor-plan living room with cozy fireplace and and dining area. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and pantry. Upstairs features two bedrooms and a over-sized master bedroom. Master bath has double sink and bath. Laundry area on sec. floor. Huge back yard features over-sized patio slab for entertaining or just plain relaxing. Please call or text (404 698- 1471) to schedule your showing today and make this your new home! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110527 Property Id 110527
(RLNE4803916)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2070 Atkinson Park Dr have any available units?
2070 Atkinson Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2070 Atkinson Park Dr have?
Some of 2070 Atkinson Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2070 Atkinson Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2070 Atkinson Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2070 Atkinson Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2070 Atkinson Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2070 Atkinson Park Dr offer parking?
No, 2070 Atkinson Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2070 Atkinson Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2070 Atkinson Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2070 Atkinson Park Dr have a pool?
No, 2070 Atkinson Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2070 Atkinson Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 2070 Atkinson Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2070 Atkinson Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2070 Atkinson Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2070 Atkinson Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2070 Atkinson Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.