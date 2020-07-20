2070 Atkinson Park Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet friendly very well maintained home - Property Id: 110527



Hurry now and make this your new home with pet friendly and enjoy the freedom of a free lifestyle that has everything you could want.

This is your perfect starter home. Walk into an open floor-plan living room with cozy fireplace and and dining area. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and pantry. Upstairs features two bedrooms and a over-sized master bedroom. Master bath has double sink and bath. Laundry area on sec. floor. Huge back yard features over-sized patio slab for entertaining or just plain relaxing. Please call or text (404 698- 1471) to schedule your showing today and make this your new home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110527

