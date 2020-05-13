All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
2057 Wheylon Court
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:49 PM

2057 Wheylon Court

2057 Wheylon Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2057 Wheylon Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Fiona Wang at (770) 380-9307. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6679731 to view more pictures of this property. Smithtown Plan: 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with walk out patio. Gorgeous 2 story open floor plan. Hardwood floors on main level, huge great room with gas fireplace and beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops. Over sized master suite with large walk in closet. Enjoy maintenance free living in this sought after area in Lawrenceville. Stock photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2057 Wheylon Court have any available units?
2057 Wheylon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2057 Wheylon Court have?
Some of 2057 Wheylon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2057 Wheylon Court currently offering any rent specials?
2057 Wheylon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2057 Wheylon Court pet-friendly?
No, 2057 Wheylon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2057 Wheylon Court offer parking?
Yes, 2057 Wheylon Court offers parking.
Does 2057 Wheylon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2057 Wheylon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2057 Wheylon Court have a pool?
No, 2057 Wheylon Court does not have a pool.
Does 2057 Wheylon Court have accessible units?
No, 2057 Wheylon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2057 Wheylon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2057 Wheylon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2057 Wheylon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2057 Wheylon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
