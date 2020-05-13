2057 Wheylon Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Fiona Wang at (770) 380-9307. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6679731 to view more pictures of this property. Smithtown Plan: 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with walk out patio. Gorgeous 2 story open floor plan. Hardwood floors on main level, huge great room with gas fireplace and beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops. Over sized master suite with large walk in closet. Enjoy maintenance free living in this sought after area in Lawrenceville. Stock photos.