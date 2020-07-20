1970 Wynfield Point Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Beautiful 4 BR 3 BA Home Located In The City of Buford - This beautiful 4 BR 3 BA home is located in the city of Buford. This home was recently renovated and has all the current bells and whistles. The family room host beautiful cathedral ceiling with a stone fireplace. The over-sized eat-in kitchen has a huge island with wall-to wall windows. This home also has a bonus room upstairs and area perfect for a media room or office. Wood floors thru-out and a unfinished basement that opens to a large backyard. This home won't last long! Please visit www.rently.com to schedule your appointment today. Sorry No Pets!
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
