Gwinnett County, GA
1970 Wynfield Point Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

1970 Wynfield Point Drive

1970 Wynfield Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1970 Wynfield Point Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Beautiful 4 BR 3 BA Home Located In The City of Buford - This beautiful 4 BR 3 BA home is located in the city of Buford. This home was recently renovated and has all the current bells and whistles. The family room host beautiful cathedral ceiling with a stone fireplace. The over-sized eat-in kitchen has a huge island with wall-to wall windows. This home also has a bonus room upstairs and area perfect for a media room or office. Wood floors thru-out and a unfinished basement that opens to a large backyard. This home won't last long! Please visit www.rently.com to schedule your appointment today. Sorry No Pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4704051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1970 Wynfield Point Drive have any available units?
1970 Wynfield Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1970 Wynfield Point Drive have?
Some of 1970 Wynfield Point Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1970 Wynfield Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1970 Wynfield Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1970 Wynfield Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1970 Wynfield Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1970 Wynfield Point Drive offer parking?
No, 1970 Wynfield Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1970 Wynfield Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1970 Wynfield Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1970 Wynfield Point Drive have a pool?
No, 1970 Wynfield Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1970 Wynfield Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 1970 Wynfield Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1970 Wynfield Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1970 Wynfield Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1970 Wynfield Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1970 Wynfield Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
