All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1924 Dilcrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1924 Dilcrest Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

1924 Dilcrest Drive

1924 Dilcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1924 Dilcrest Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
READY FOR MOVE IN! Prime location in gated Breckinridge Station, a baseball throw to I-85 and all sorts of retail! One owner meticulously maintained roommate floor plan offering 2 master bedrooms each with full baths. Nicely designed foyer entry leading to the eat-in kitchen having an open view into the great room. Kitchen is large with lots of stained cabinets and counter space WITH REFERIGERATOR, Great room leads to quaint back yard. Hardwood floors on entire main. Brand new carpet entire second level. Large laundry room upstairs NEW CLOTHES WASHER AND DRYER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Dilcrest Drive have any available units?
1924 Dilcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1924 Dilcrest Drive have?
Some of 1924 Dilcrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Dilcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Dilcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Dilcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1924 Dilcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1924 Dilcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1924 Dilcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 1924 Dilcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1924 Dilcrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Dilcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1924 Dilcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Dilcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1924 Dilcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Dilcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1924 Dilcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1924 Dilcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1924 Dilcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College