All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 192 Moorland Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
192 Moorland Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

192 Moorland Way

192 Moorland Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

192 Moorland Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
This stunning 2,468 square foot rental home in Lawrenceville, GA has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! The open flooor plan includes a formal dining room and a spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The eat-in kitchen boasts granite countertops, a dining area and a pantry for extra storage. All four bedrooms are generously sized and the master suite features a trey ceiling and a private bath with dual sinks, a separate shower and a garden tub. The backyard has a lovely patio for outdoor entertaining! Located in the Kensington Creek Manor community, which offers a swimming pool, a splash pad, lighted tennis courts and a playground for residents to enjoy. Schedule your tour and submit your application today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 Moorland Way have any available units?
192 Moorland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 192 Moorland Way have?
Some of 192 Moorland Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 Moorland Way currently offering any rent specials?
192 Moorland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Moorland Way pet-friendly?
No, 192 Moorland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 192 Moorland Way offer parking?
No, 192 Moorland Way does not offer parking.
Does 192 Moorland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 Moorland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Moorland Way have a pool?
Yes, 192 Moorland Way has a pool.
Does 192 Moorland Way have accessible units?
No, 192 Moorland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Moorland Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 192 Moorland Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 192 Moorland Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 Moorland Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College