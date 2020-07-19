192 Moorland Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

This stunning 2,468 square foot rental home in Lawrenceville, GA has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! The open flooor plan includes a formal dining room and a spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The eat-in kitchen boasts granite countertops, a dining area and a pantry for extra storage. All four bedrooms are generously sized and the master suite features a trey ceiling and a private bath with dual sinks, a separate shower and a garden tub. The backyard has a lovely patio for outdoor entertaining! Located in the Kensington Creek Manor community, which offers a swimming pool, a splash pad, lighted tennis courts and a playground for residents to enjoy. Schedule your tour and submit your application today!