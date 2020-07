Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse garage

Unbelievable space at this price! Four bedrooms, 3 full baths, spacious family room, formal dining room, kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter top work space, hardwood floors on main level, split bedroom plan, second family room/recreation room/office/teen or in-law suite on terrace level. Brick front with two car garage, deck out back overlooking private wooded natural backyard. Must see this home in sought after Peach tree Ridge school district.