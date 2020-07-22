1788 De Winton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A Gorgeous 6 Bdrm 4.5 Bath Luxury Executive Home For Rent in Prestigious Sugarloaf Area, next to Discover Mills Mall. Just renovated with over $100k of upgrades. The property has been rented before by Atlanta Falcons Football Player and Fortune 500 Corporate Executives. It is minutes away from Highway 85 and Highway 316 and under 5 miles from 3 Big Shopping Malls of Mall of Georgia, Gwinnett Place and Discover Mills Mall. The subdivision is very private with limited number of homes and is extremely safe and perfect for everyone. Disclosure: Owner / Agent Listing