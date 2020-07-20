1766 Suwanee Valley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lease purchase available!Spacious ranch home nestled on over 1.5 Acre Landscaped Lot in the award-winning Peachtree Ridge High School District. This wonderful home has an open floor plan that features a breakfast bar, formal living and dining room. Full finished basement has a full bathroom and kitchenette ideal for houseguests or as an extra income producing opportunity. The fenced private backyard gives lots of privacy and lots of room for entertaining. Plenty of parking space and No HOA in this neighborhood. This house is listed for sale as well.