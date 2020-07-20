All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

1766 Suwanee Valley Road

1766 Suwanee Valley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1766 Suwanee Valley Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Lease purchase available!Spacious ranch home nestled on over 1.5 Acre Landscaped Lot in the award-winning Peachtree Ridge High School District. This wonderful home has an open floor plan that features a breakfast bar, formal living and dining room. Full finished basement has a full bathroom and kitchenette ideal for houseguests or as an extra income producing opportunity. The fenced private backyard gives lots of privacy and lots of room for entertaining. Plenty of parking space and No HOA in this neighborhood. This house is listed for sale as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

