Amenities

dishwasher garage pool playground tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Brand New Ashton plan by Taylor Morrison, Spacious, open floor plan with kitchen and dining open to the family room. Owner's bath with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Resort style amenities include a large pool, playground, tennis courts and a clubhouse. Lawn care is included in rent! Minimum requirement: Net Income at least 3X, credit 650 and above. No eviction, criminal and bankruptcy history.