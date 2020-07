Amenities

Move in ready rental on a private, cul-de-sac lot. Great Gwinnett County schools, and located near Mall of GA, shopping, restaurants, and major roads. This is a true 4 bedroom home with an eat-in kitchen, covered patio, 2 car garage, some new flooring and fresh interior paint. Privacy fenced backyard is a real plus! Call today for further qualification details and to schedule an appointment to see inside.