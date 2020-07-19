All apartments in Gwinnett County
1725 Brookside Lay
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1725 Brookside Lay

1725 Brookside Lay Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Brookside Lay Cir, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Great end unit, nearly new, just minutes from I85 and shopping. ready to move in today! This home is in a gated community, rent includes, water/sewer/trash and your only utility would be electric and cable/internet. Inside there is a spacious living area that opens up to the dining area, half bath, pantry, washer/dryer closet and large sliding glass door opens to a large deck. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and stained cabinets. Upstairs master bedroom has french doors that open to private covered deck, great for morning coffee! All bedrooms are upstairs and each have spacious closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Brookside Lay have any available units?
1725 Brookside Lay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1725 Brookside Lay have?
Some of 1725 Brookside Lay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Brookside Lay currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Brookside Lay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Brookside Lay pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Brookside Lay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1725 Brookside Lay offer parking?
No, 1725 Brookside Lay does not offer parking.
Does 1725 Brookside Lay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 Brookside Lay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Brookside Lay have a pool?
No, 1725 Brookside Lay does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Brookside Lay have accessible units?
No, 1725 Brookside Lay does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Brookside Lay have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Brookside Lay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Brookside Lay have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Brookside Lay does not have units with air conditioning.
