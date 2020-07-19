1725 Brookside Lay

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel internet access

Great end unit, nearly new, just minutes from I85 and shopping. ready to move in today! This home is in a gated community, rent includes, water/sewer/trash and your only utility would be electric and cable/internet. Inside there is a spacious living area that opens up to the dining area, half bath, pantry, washer/dryer closet and large sliding glass door opens to a large deck. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and stained cabinets. Upstairs master bedroom has french doors that open to private covered deck, great for morning coffee! All bedrooms are upstairs and each have spacious closets.