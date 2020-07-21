1711 BRIDLE Road

Amenities
This Beautiful home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, fenced back yard, open floor plan, kitchen with island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances,. This two story family home has a large laundry room upstairs. The large master bedroom offers a spacious walk-in closet and a relaxing bathtub with separate shower. Great location within minutes of the Mall of Georgia, restaurants, supermarkets, the Gwinnett Braves Stadium, I85, GA 20 and other main roads. Rent to Own Program available! DON'T MISS IT!