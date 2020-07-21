All apartments in Gwinnett County
1711 BRIDLE Road
1711 BRIDLE Road

1711 Bridle Road
Location

1711 Bridle Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Beautiful home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, fenced back yard, open floor plan, kitchen with island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances,. This two story family home has a large laundry room upstairs. The large master bedroom offers a spacious walk-in closet and a relaxing bathtub with separate shower. Great location within minutes of the Mall of Georgia, restaurants, supermarkets, the Gwinnett Braves Stadium, I85, GA 20 and other main roads. Rent to Own Program available! DON'T MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 BRIDLE Road have any available units?
1711 BRIDLE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1711 BRIDLE Road have?
Some of 1711 BRIDLE Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 BRIDLE Road currently offering any rent specials?
1711 BRIDLE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 BRIDLE Road pet-friendly?
No, 1711 BRIDLE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1711 BRIDLE Road offer parking?
Yes, 1711 BRIDLE Road offers parking.
Does 1711 BRIDLE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 BRIDLE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 BRIDLE Road have a pool?
No, 1711 BRIDLE Road does not have a pool.
Does 1711 BRIDLE Road have accessible units?
No, 1711 BRIDLE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 BRIDLE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1711 BRIDLE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 BRIDLE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 BRIDLE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
