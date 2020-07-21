All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1703 Atkinson Park Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1703 Atkinson Park Circle
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

1703 Atkinson Park Circle

1703 Atkinson Park Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1703 Atkinson Park Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,938 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5081542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Atkinson Park Circle have any available units?
1703 Atkinson Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1703 Atkinson Park Circle have?
Some of 1703 Atkinson Park Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 Atkinson Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Atkinson Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Atkinson Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 Atkinson Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1703 Atkinson Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1703 Atkinson Park Circle offers parking.
Does 1703 Atkinson Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Atkinson Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Atkinson Park Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1703 Atkinson Park Circle has a pool.
Does 1703 Atkinson Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 1703 Atkinson Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Atkinson Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 Atkinson Park Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 Atkinson Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1703 Atkinson Park Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College