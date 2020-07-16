All apartments in Gwinnett County
1625 Stephens Pond Vw
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:55 AM

1625 Stephens Pond Vw

1625 Stephens Pond Vw · (770) 426-1150
Location

1625 Stephens Pond Vw, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1625 Stephens Pond View, Loganville, GA 30052 **NO PETS**

**HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME**

Availability: 02/18/20

Gorgeous two-story, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located in a subdivision minutes from Stone Mountain & Hwy/Hwy 78! This home invites you from a covered front porch into an open great room with gas fireplace and hardwood entry foyer. The formal dining room with presidential paneling. The kitchen is large with all appliances included with breakfast area and access to a large backyard and slab patio and 2-car front entry garage. There is a 1/2and laundry room with washer/dryer connections. The upper level features huge spare rooms with a finished bonus/4th bedroom. Large master with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Master bath with dual vanities and separate garden tub/stall shower. Close to shopping, golf course and day care center.

Directions: From Atlanta, take I-285 to Stone Mtn Hwy/Hwy 78 and continue East 17 miles. Turn right onto Rosebud Rd. Go 1 block past the 1st 4 way stop sign and turn right onto Stephens Rd. Turn immediately left into the Stephens Pond subdivision, then turn left onto Stephens Pond Place. Go towards the rear of the subdivision and the home is on the right corner.

Magill Elementary
Grace Snellville Middle
Snellville High

Built 2004 Approx. 2,052 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Stephens Pond Vw have any available units?
1625 Stephens Pond Vw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1625 Stephens Pond Vw have?
Some of 1625 Stephens Pond Vw's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Stephens Pond Vw currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Stephens Pond Vw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Stephens Pond Vw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Stephens Pond Vw is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Stephens Pond Vw offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Stephens Pond Vw offers parking.
Does 1625 Stephens Pond Vw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Stephens Pond Vw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Stephens Pond Vw have a pool?
No, 1625 Stephens Pond Vw does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Stephens Pond Vw have accessible units?
No, 1625 Stephens Pond Vw does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Stephens Pond Vw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 Stephens Pond Vw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 Stephens Pond Vw have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1625 Stephens Pond Vw has units with air conditioning.
