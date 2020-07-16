1625 Stephens Pond Vw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1625 Stephens Pond View, Loganville, GA 30052 **NO PETS**



**HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME**



Availability: 02/18/20



Gorgeous two-story, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located in a subdivision minutes from Stone Mountain & Hwy/Hwy 78! This home invites you from a covered front porch into an open great room with gas fireplace and hardwood entry foyer. The formal dining room with presidential paneling. The kitchen is large with all appliances included with breakfast area and access to a large backyard and slab patio and 2-car front entry garage. There is a 1/2and laundry room with washer/dryer connections. The upper level features huge spare rooms with a finished bonus/4th bedroom. Large master with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Master bath with dual vanities and separate garden tub/stall shower. Close to shopping, golf course and day care center.



Directions: From Atlanta, take I-285 to Stone Mtn Hwy/Hwy 78 and continue East 17 miles. Turn right onto Rosebud Rd. Go 1 block past the 1st 4 way stop sign and turn right onto Stephens Rd. Turn immediately left into the Stephens Pond subdivision, then turn left onto Stephens Pond Place. Go towards the rear of the subdivision and the home is on the right corner.



Magill Elementary

Grace Snellville Middle

Snellville High



Built 2004 Approx. 2,052 s/f