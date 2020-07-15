1620 Halliard Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this amazing and spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bedroom END UNIT three story home! Enter the home and the lower level includes a bedroom and a full bath. The second level of the home includes an open floor plan, large family room with a cozy fireplace. On the top floor you will find a generous sized master bedroom along with two additional bedrooms. Conveniently located to 316, 85, Sugarloaf Mills and in Peachtree Ridge Schools. Don't let let this rental pass you by. This is a great unit in a great location!!