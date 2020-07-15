All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1620 Halliard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1620 Halliard Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1620 Halliard Drive

1620 Halliard Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1620 Halliard Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this amazing and spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bedroom END UNIT three story home! Enter the home and the lower level includes a bedroom and a full bath. The second level of the home includes an open floor plan, large family room with a cozy fireplace. On the top floor you will find a generous sized master bedroom along with two additional bedrooms. Conveniently located to 316, 85, Sugarloaf Mills and in Peachtree Ridge Schools. Don't let let this rental pass you by. This is a great unit in a great location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Halliard Drive have any available units?
1620 Halliard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1620 Halliard Drive have?
Some of 1620 Halliard Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Halliard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Halliard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Halliard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Halliard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1620 Halliard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Halliard Drive offers parking.
Does 1620 Halliard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Halliard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Halliard Drive have a pool?
No, 1620 Halliard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Halliard Drive have accessible units?
No, 1620 Halliard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Halliard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Halliard Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 Halliard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1620 Halliard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College