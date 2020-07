Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home located in a quiet neighborhood. All new carpet and New paint. Large master bedroom, with walk in closets and large bathroom with separate tub and shower. Home includes separate living room and dining room or can be used as office space. Ready to rent condition.