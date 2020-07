Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2BD 2.5BA Brick Town-home - Spacious brick town-home with new paint, vinyl plank flooring on main level..spacious living room, fully equipped country kitchen, full size washer/dryer connections, bedrooms are generous sized, outside patio and storage room, small pets with fee, includes lawn care and sanitation. Schools are Meadowcreek Es, Radloff MS & Meadowcreek HS



From I 85 North exit Indian Trail and turn right, right on Oakbrook Parkway, left on Pirkle Rd



(RLNE4799430)