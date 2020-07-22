All apartments in Gwinnett County
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1580 Campbell Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1580 Campbell Ridge Lane

1580 Campbell Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1580 Campbell Ridge Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This Marvelous Home boasts an Awesome open Living Room, Gourmet Kitchen and formal Dining Area. Interior features include like, the dual-entry staircase, Mahogany Cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, stone backsplash, wood laminate flooring makes this house the envy of the neighborhood.

You'll love all of the space in the common areas or the serenity of the Master's Suite with En Suite that offers a sitting area, Two spacious closets, Tray ceilings and plush carpeting.

This property is building a waitlist and won't last long. Schedule your self guided tour and apply online today, at www.goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1580 Campbell Ridge Lane have any available units?
1580 Campbell Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1580 Campbell Ridge Lane have?
Some of 1580 Campbell Ridge Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1580 Campbell Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1580 Campbell Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1580 Campbell Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1580 Campbell Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1580 Campbell Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 1580 Campbell Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1580 Campbell Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1580 Campbell Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1580 Campbell Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1580 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1580 Campbell Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1580 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1580 Campbell Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1580 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1580 Campbell Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1580 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
