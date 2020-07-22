1580 Campbell Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

This Marvelous Home boasts an Awesome open Living Room, Gourmet Kitchen and formal Dining Area. Interior features include like, the dual-entry staircase, Mahogany Cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, stone backsplash, wood laminate flooring makes this house the envy of the neighborhood.



You'll love all of the space in the common areas or the serenity of the Master's Suite with En Suite that offers a sitting area, Two spacious closets, Tray ceilings and plush carpeting.



This property is building a waitlist and won't last long. Schedule your self guided tour and apply online today, at www.goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.