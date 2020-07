Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this fantastic ranch home with many recent upgrades. Hardwood floors and new paint throughout. Light bright kitchen with stainless appliances. Vaulted ceilings in most rooms. Large master suite with hardwoods, dual vanity, separate tub / shower, and large walk in closet. Nice quiet neighborhood just around the corner from Mall of Georgia and close to interstates. Large private lot. Available now!