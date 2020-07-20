1545 Cove Creek Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Available for occupancy 1st week of May! Brick 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome in Norcross. Kitchen featuring wood cabinets, pantry and gas range overlooks family room with fireplace. Sep dining room. Powder room on main level. Spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet and private bath w/double sink vanity. Large secondary bedroom w/big closet. Convenient 2nd floor laundry! Sliding doors off family room lead to a back patio and quiet semi-private backyard! Convenient location with easy access to I-85 N and close to shopping, dining and schools!