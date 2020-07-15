All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 5 2019 at 8:54 PM

1510 Oklahoma Drive

1510 Oklahoma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Oklahoma Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath traditional home with hardwood flooring throughout the main level, upgraded kitchen including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Entertain your guests in your formal living room which features a gas fireplace adjacent to the kitchen. Sliding glass doors lead to a covered patio with a view of the large fenced in backyard.

Continue upstairs and retire to your large private Master Suite, complete with a separate Master Bath. Enjoy your modern frameless shower. The Master Suite offers a large walk-in closet.

Enjoy and entertain on your large deck off of the Master Bedroom.

Three additional Bedrooms with ceiling fans share the upper level with a separate large tub/shower combination bath.

This home offers a Great Floor Plan! Experience the natural beauty that surrounds your new home!

Great Location !! Minutes to shopping and dining.

Excellent Gwinnett County schools: Patrick Elementary, Twin Rivers Middle and Mountainview High School

Move into your new home TODAY!

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality MERV-8 filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.

Pet Restrictions: None, Pets are welcome except for aggressive breed dogs and puppies under 12 months of age.
Smoking: No smoking in any of our units
Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one months rent
Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases
Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.

Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.
PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1510 Oklahoma Drive have any available units?
1510 Oklahoma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1510 Oklahoma Drive have?
Some of 1510 Oklahoma Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Is 1510 Oklahoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Oklahoma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Oklahoma Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Oklahoma Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Oklahoma Drive offer parking?
No, 1510 Oklahoma Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1510 Oklahoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Oklahoma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Oklahoma Drive have a pool?
No, 1510 Oklahoma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Oklahoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 1510 Oklahoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Oklahoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Oklahoma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Oklahoma Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1510 Oklahoma Drive has units with air conditioning.
