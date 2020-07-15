1510 Oklahoma Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath traditional home with hardwood flooring throughout the main level, upgraded kitchen including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.



Entertain your guests in your formal living room which features a gas fireplace adjacent to the kitchen. Sliding glass doors lead to a covered patio with a view of the large fenced in backyard.



Continue upstairs and retire to your large private Master Suite, complete with a separate Master Bath. Enjoy your modern frameless shower. The Master Suite offers a large walk-in closet.



Enjoy and entertain on your large deck off of the Master Bedroom.



Three additional Bedrooms with ceiling fans share the upper level with a separate large tub/shower combination bath.



This home offers a Great Floor Plan! Experience the natural beauty that surrounds your new home!



Great Location !! Minutes to shopping and dining.



Excellent Gwinnett County schools: Patrick Elementary, Twin Rivers Middle and Mountainview High School



Move into your new home TODAY!



Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality MERV-8 filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.



Video Tour



Frequently Asked Questions

Pet Restrictions: None, Pets are welcome except for aggressive breed dogs and puppies under 12 months of age.

Smoking: No smoking in any of our units

Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one months rent

Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases

============================================

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.



Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.