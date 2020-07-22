All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1500 Comet Ives Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1500 Comet Ives Lane
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

1500 Comet Ives Lane

1500 Comet Ives Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1500 Comet Ives Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Ashton plan by Taylor Morrison Spacious,This home has two separate entrances, two full kitchens and two separate private living quarters. The First Floor has a Spacious open floor plan with Kitchen and dining area open to a large family room. Lower Level has Fully-Finished separate walk-out garden apartment equipped with a private entrance, private porch, one bedroom, one bathroom, and a beautifully finished kitchen featuring granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (Range/oven, microwave, side-by-side refrigerator with ice maker).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Comet Ives Lane have any available units?
1500 Comet Ives Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1500 Comet Ives Lane have?
Some of 1500 Comet Ives Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Comet Ives Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Comet Ives Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Comet Ives Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Comet Ives Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1500 Comet Ives Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Comet Ives Lane offers parking.
Does 1500 Comet Ives Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Comet Ives Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Comet Ives Lane have a pool?
No, 1500 Comet Ives Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Comet Ives Lane have accessible units?
No, 1500 Comet Ives Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Comet Ives Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Comet Ives Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Comet Ives Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Comet Ives Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College