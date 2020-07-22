1500 Comet Ives Lane

Amenities

Ashton plan by Taylor Morrison Spacious,This home has two separate entrances, two full kitchens and two separate private living quarters. The First Floor has a Spacious open floor plan with Kitchen and dining area open to a large family room. Lower Level has Fully-Finished separate walk-out garden apartment equipped with a private entrance, private porch, one bedroom, one bathroom, and a beautifully finished kitchen featuring granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (Range/oven, microwave, side-by-side refrigerator with ice maker).